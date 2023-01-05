50% off HX-ONE Home Essential Tool Kit - Silca x Paul Smith
Where should you start when buying tools to fix your bike? The answer lies here with this HX-ONE Home Essential Tool Kit - Silca x Paul Smith!
Featuring a complete set of precision S2 steel hex wrenches and bit drivers stored in a fully CNC machined Beechwood carrying case featuring an exclusive Paul Smith inscription.
Fully CNC machined Beechwood box with magnetic closure
S2 steel hex keys: 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10mm
Red polymer coating for superior grip on hex keys
Custom S2 stainless steel bit adaptor: 6mm to standard 1/4" bit
S2 steel Torx® bits: T8, T10, T15, T20, T25 and T30
S2 steel Screw bits: PH1, PH2, SL4 and SL5
55% Wood, 40% Metal, 5% Rubber
'Silca Shield' 25-Year Hard Parts Warranty Included
