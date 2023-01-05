50% off HX-ONE Home Essential Tool Kit - Silca x Paul Smith

Where should you start when buying tools to fix your bike? The answer lies here with this HX-ONE Home Essential Tool Kit - Silca x Paul Smith!

Commerce content is independent of editorial, and Farrelly Atkinson earns commission from promoted products

Featuring a complete set of precision S2 steel hex wrenches and bit drivers stored in a fully CNC machined Beechwood carrying case featuring an exclusive Paul Smith inscription.

Fully CNC machined Beechwood box with magnetic closure

S2 steel hex keys: 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, 8 and 10mm

Red polymer coating for superior grip on hex keys

Custom S2 stainless steel bit adaptor: 6mm to standard 1/4" bit

S2 steel Torx® bits: T8, T10, T15, T20, T25 and T30

S2 steel Screw bits: PH1, PH2, SL4 and SL5

55% Wood, 40% Metal, 5% Rubber

'Silca Shield' 25-Year Hard Parts Warranty Included

The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.