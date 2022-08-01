Easily track your running progress with this super sleek Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Running GPS Watch!

50% off Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Running GPS Watch £174.99 BUY NOW AT 50% OFF

Tracking your statistics when training is super important for progression as you can see where your downfalls are and where you are pushing yourself too hard.

This Garmin Forerunner 645 features the ability to play music as well as track your stats so you don't have to carry another device with you.

Furthermore, it comes with a fully integrated heart rate monitor so you can keep an eye on how your body is doing.

The GPS tracks exactly what you have achieved so you can get accurate statistics on your runs.

Other smart features include connect IQ™, calendar, weather, control music, find my watch/phone and the ability to make card payments.