50% off Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Running GPS Watch
Easily track your running progress with this super sleek Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Running GPS Watch!
Tracking your statistics when training is super important for progression as you can see where your downfalls are and where you are pushing yourself too hard.
This Garmin Forerunner 645 features the ability to play music as well as track your stats so you don't have to carry another device with you.
Furthermore, it comes with a fully integrated heart rate monitor so you can keep an eye on how your body is doing.
The GPS tracks exactly what you have achieved so you can get accurate statistics on your runs.
Other smart features include connect IQ™, calendar, weather, control music, find my watch/phone and the ability to make card payments.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.