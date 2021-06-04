£50 off Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS Computer

The biggest of the Edge series combines a huge screen with loads of data fields and brilliant mapping.

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS Computer £469.99 buy now at £50 off

Just like smartphones, GPS cycle computers are getting bigger and bigger and the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus is, with its 3.5" colour touchscreen, one of the biggest on the market.

The benefits of such a large screen are numerous. Firstly, there's the obvious one of simply being able to clearly read the data that the Garmin is showing you.

Now, we could get out some 'should have gone to Specsavers' jokes but even the young racing riders that we have on the road.cc staff love the clarity with which the data is displayed.

That screen size also means that you can pack a load of data fields onto one screen to save you having to search through endless pages to find the metric that you want to focus on.

The Edge 1030 Plus is at the top of the Garmin product line and as such, you get all of the bells and whistles.

There are Strava Live segments should you be a fan of hunting those KoMs. ClimbPro is a super useful feature that really helps with pacing a long climb and the mapping is excellent.

This is the headunit-only package. If you want the heart rate monitor along with the speed and cadence sensors then the Performance Bundle is a good deal.

