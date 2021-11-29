50% off Gaerne Carbon G.Tornado Road Shoes
If you're looking for some new super light, comfy cycling shoes, there is 50% off these Gaerne Carbon G.Tornado Road Shoes.
Featuring a ESP full carbon sole, these Gaerne Carbon G.Tornado Road Shoes provide optimal pedalling fluidity and feel.
The air ventilation system ensures your feet dont get too warm when riding in those warmer conditions.
At the back of the Carbon G Tornados is a new injection-moulded heel-cup, made to offer non-deformable support and stability around the heel.
With an anti-tendonitis internal shape and a non-slip material this heel cup gives a secure platform when pedalling.
You simply can't beat the overall comfort and strength of these Gaerne Carbon G.Tornado Road Shoes. So, whether you're training or racing, you are guarenteed less power being wasted.
