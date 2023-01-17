50% off Gaerne Carbon G. Stilo SPD-SL Road Shoes
If you're in the market for some new road cycling shoes, you should check out these Gaerne Carbon G. Stilo SPD-SL Road Shoes!
Featuring a Gaerne EPS lightweight full-carbon sole which ensures every watt you put in gets transferred into power.
The Twin Boa micro-adjustable closure system allows you to alter the fit of the shoe on command without having to undo any laces.
The Laser drilled microfiber upper with an anatomical tongue alongside the EPS comfort insole means you have ultimate comfort when riding in these shoes so you can spend longer in the saddle without any pain.
