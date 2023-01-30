Fulcrum has a wheelset for almost everyone. Beginner, pro or intermediate! This entry-level wheelset is perfect for you if you're looking for an upgrade from stock without breaking the bank!

50% off Fulcrum Racing 6 DB Wheelset - 2022 £170.00 BUY NOW AT 50% OFF

This entry-level model of the Fulcrum Racing DB range guarantees performance and reliability at a budget-friendly price.

The great versatility of these wheels, whether training or on road rides with a gravel bike, is ensured by the new lower profile 24mm aluminium rims and an inner rim channel of 20 mm, with the 2 Way Fit system.

The technical specifications of the Racing 6 DB ensure that they excel in different situations, climbing as well as windy conditions, and they can also fit wider tyres, clincher or tubeless.