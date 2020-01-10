50% off Fizik R4B Carbon Road Cycling Shoes
If you want shoes with BoA dials and a stiff carbon sole, this is a great option.
Fizik shoes are made really well and this R4B gets a load of trickle-down tech from the more expensive models.
The R4B sits above the R5 the base model of Fizik's R range. It's far from a basic shoe though, as it takes a lot of tech from the R1 and R3 shoes.
Road.cc Review: Fikiz R4B Donna Road Shoes
Firstly, the upper is a laser-perforated Microtex material taken, interestingly, from Fizik's saddles. This provides a very supple upper that forms to the foot, giving tons of comfort.
The sole is a carbon injected outsole that provides enough stiffness for comfortable feet. The nylon element helps by dampening road buzz, stopping it reaching your foot.
You also get the incremental closure of a BOA IP1 dial for maximum comfort. At half price, this is a brilliant bargain.
