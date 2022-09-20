50% off dhb Troika Road Shoes
If you are looking for some new road shoes, you should check out these dhb Troika road shoes; currently with a whopping 50% off!
Featuring a super lightweight, semi-perforated upper, these shoes are extremely light and breathable making them perfect for intense days in the saddle.
The nylon sole of these road shoes offers the perfect balance between pedal efficiency and compliance for performance and all-day comfort.
The toe-box width has been increased to accommodate a slightly wider forefoot or a thicker pair of socks for those cooler weather rides, which makes these road cycling shoes perfect for the whole year.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.