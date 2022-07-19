50% off dhb R3.0 Road Helmet

Looking for a new road cycling helmet? Check out this dhb R3.0 Road Helmet with a whopping 50% off!

The aerodynamic design of the dhb R3.0 helps you cut through the wind whilst maintaining a high level of ventilation thanks to the 20 large intake vents.

The dial adjustment at the rear allows you to adjust the fit until you find optimal comfort. This is super important when buying a helmet as in the event of a crash, a well-fitted helmet will protect you more.

When designing this helmet, dhb combined a hardened polycarbonate shell with a shock-absorbing EPS foam liner to keep the weight down whilst offering a high level of protection.

The removable pad set has been constructed from sweat-wicking material to keep you comfortable throughout your ride. Furthermore, this makes it super easy to keep your helmet clean.