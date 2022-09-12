50% off Castelli Endurance Pro Short Sleeve Cycling Jersey

Looking for a new jersey? Check out this Castelli Endurance Pro short-sleeve cycling jersey!

This jersey provides you with comfort, storage capacity, a wide temperature range with protection against the sun and good aerodynamics making it an all-around, great jersey to have in your cycling wardrobe.

The Velocity honeycomb fabric on the front and shoulders help this jersey dry super fast so you don't have to worry about sweat and the rain.

Moreover, the air mesh sleeves provide a cooling effect so you don't get too warm.

The security pocket allows you to carry a few necessary items so you can have them super close at all times be it your phone or a protein bar.