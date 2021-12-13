Since being released in 2017, the 3T Strada Pro has become one of the leading aero road bikes on the market which you could save a whopping 50% on.

50% off 3T Strada Pro Aero Road Bike £2424.00 Save 50%

When designing this bike, Strada 3T threw out the rule book, totally reinventing the aero road bike from scratch.

Simply being able to accommodate wider tires makes this bike more desirable when riding over those rougher surfaces as well as benefiting from lower rolling resistance.

Featuring a single ring drivetrain may be questionable for some. However, it eliminates the need for a front derailleur and an additional chainring. Thus, freeing up space for the wheel to tuck in closer to the frame and make it more aerodynamic.

Review: 3T Strada Pro Aero Road Bike

50% off 3T Strada Pro Aero Road Bike £2424.00 Save 50%

About 3T

Italian brand 3T, originally called ‘Turin Tube Technology’ hence the three T’s, was founded in the 1960’s and originally produced handlebars and stems for racing cyclists. Starting out with steel, 3T then mastered working with aluminium alloys before moving on to carbon fibre components more recently. 3T now produce a wide range of super-light, strong carbon components and bicycle framesets including their cutting-edge super-aero 3T Strada road bike complete with single chainring up-front and powerful hydraulic disc brakes.