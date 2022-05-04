5 Muc-Off products for under £10

Here are 5 Muc-Off products that are actually worth buying for under £10!

First up is this Muc-Off Dry Lube which is perfect if you're looking for a lubricant that will withstand extreme conditions.

Another really enticing feature of this Muc-Off Dry Lube is that it's biodegradable. Thus, enabling you to ride comfortably without worrying about the planet.

This lube is ideal for MTB, Road & Cyclocross cycling making it super versatile.

Save 33% - Muc-Off Dry Lube £3.00 BUY NOW AT 33% OFF

Next up is this non-aggressive Muc-Pff Glue & Sealant Remover which is perfect for removing any unwanted glue from rim tape, sealant or tubular glue residue from inside rims and many other surfaces.

This product is safe to use on most metal, plastic and carbon fibre surfaces so you can attack that unwanted, sticky glue without worrying about damaging your bike.

Save 62% - Muc-Off Glue & Sealant Remover £3.00 BUY NOW AT 62% OFF

The Muc-Off C3 Ceramic Wet Lube provides an incredibly durable coating to your chain, perfect for long-distance riding.

Furthermore, Muc-Off has used both Boron Nitride and Fluoro Polymers in this formula to ensure ultra-low friction for ultimate drive chain efficiency.

This chain lube is also waterproof allowing you to use it in the harshest weather conditions.

Save 58% - Muc-Off C3 Ceramic Wet Lube £5.50 BUY NOW AT 58% OFF

Here is another wet lube that is extremely versatile. Perfect for chains, cables, shifters, derailleurs, pedals & cleats.

The formula of this wet lube keeps it strong through all weather conditions making it perfect for riding in muddy and wet conditions.

The Muc-Off Wet Lube penetrates deep into your chain link's core to provide long-lasting and reliable lubrication for your bike.

Save 34% - Muc-Off Wet Lube £34.00 BUY NOW AT 34% OFF

Last up is this Muc-Off Carbon Gripper which is perfect for bike mechanics or anyone looking to build their own carbon bike.

A highly efficient carbon fibre assembly compound is super important when working with fibre as it can prevent over-tightening and ensures a secure ‘mating friction' between carbon surfaces or indeed carbon to metal parts