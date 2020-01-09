49% off Shimano 105 R7020 Disc Shifters and Callipers

BUY NOW AT £239

Shimano's 105 groupset has always been the entry point to performance-level gearing but with the latest edition, the gap is narrowing to Ultegra.

With Shimano sorting out the aesthetics and mechanics of its 105 disc brake levers and callipers, this looks and works very similarly to Ultegra.

The price and performance of this groupset mean that it will appeal to a wide range of riders.

You can get the new shifters with the hydraulic brake callipers as a little upgrade kit, allowing you to upgrade your old 105 groupset.

You get the new R7020 shifters with the flat-mount callipers and this comes as a fully bled system, allowing you to bolt it to your bike and get going.

About Shimano

In February 1921, Shozaburo Shimano opened Shimano Iron Works in Higashi Minato in Sakai City when he was 26 years old. On the site of a demolished celluloid factory, he rented a nearly 40-square-meter area. The monthly rent was 5 yen. At that time, the new establishment had only a single lathe, measuring about 1.8 meters long. Shozaburo Shimano decided to produce freewheels. Of all bicycle components, freewheels entailed the highest level of technology to produce.

Since then, Shimano has released some of our favourite cycling products with the current Ultegra Di2 Disc groupset being our pick of the bunch.

