Ride into this summer in confidence with this super thermo-cooling Kask Valegro Road Cycling Helmet

49% off Kask Valegro Road Cycling Helmet £95.00 BUY NOW AT 49% OFF

KASK’s engineers ran a series of tests in a wind tunnel to ensure this helmet provided the best thermo-cooling results to keep you cool on those warm summer days. This resulted in them making this helmet with a whopping 37 ventilation holes and some new breathable and quick-dry padding on the inside.

Coming in at a weight of just 180g, you won't be adding any unwanted weight when you pack light.

Review: Kask Valegro helmet

Featuring a chin pad with an eco-leather strap to ensure maximum comfortability on those longer days.

If you are using this helmet to commute and still want your hair to look nice on the other side, the antistatic structure reduces helmet hair. This also means you won't have unwanted hair stuck in the helmet as well. Furthermore, the anti-bacterial padding ensures the helmet stays cleaner for longer.

Obviously, the main reason we wear a helmet when cycling is for safety. The Kast Valegro's in-Moulding technology assures a far better level of shock absorption so you can stay more protected.