49% off Garmin Enduro GPS Watch

If you're looking for a smartwatch that will last you for the longest adventures, you need to check out this Garmin Enduro!

The Garmin Enduro smartwatch offers a staggering 80 hours of battery life in GPS mode, 300 hours in max battery mode, and 65 days in smartwatch mode with solar charging.

The Trail Run VO2 Max estimates your cardiovascular fitness level while trail running by making adjustments based on the varying trail and terrain conditions that can affect run performance. Thus, making it the perfect way to keep a close eye on your progress!

Don't know how long to rest after a big training session? The built-in recovery advisor will let you know how long to rest before another big effort so you don't overwork your body causing injury.

Track, in detail, your MTB rides with mountain biking metrics, plus specialised Grit and Flow measurements that rate trail difficulty and how smoothly you descend, giving you a score to beat on your next ride.