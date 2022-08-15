49% off DT Swiss HXC 1200 Hybrid Wheelset

If you're looking for a super sleek, lightweight, hybrid wheelset, this DT Swiss HXC 1200 Spline Boost Hybrid Carbon Wheelset is an awesome option for you!

The DT Swiss HXC 1200 Spline is a super reliable carbon wheelset, which features DT Swiss's latest spokes and hud design technology.

Featuring hybrid hubs that have oversized housings with increased wall thickness, are equipped with heavy-duty axles, and have extra reinforced spoke mounts. They are also equipped with new 24T hardened steel ratchets, oversized bearings and steel rotors.

DT Swiss Hybrid rims feature the proven rim profile with load-optimised cross-sections and are approved for a system weight of 120 kg.