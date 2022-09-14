48% off Shimano 105 R7000 Brake Calipers - Pair
Improve your stopping distance with these Shimano 105 R7000 Brake Calipers!
The aluminium brake pad shoes help you break more efficiently at high speeds keeping you safer and more in control.
Furthermore, the 49mm drop with a 51mm reach allows you to put these callipers on a range of different wheelsets making them super versatile.
The quick-release arm provides easy wheel removal so you aren't wasting any time when switching wheelset or packing your bike down.
