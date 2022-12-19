48% off Ride Concepts Wildcat MTB Shoes - 2022
Looking for a new pair of shoes for freestyle/trail riding? Check out these 48% off Ride Concepts Wildcat MTB Shoes - 2022!
The Ride Concepts Wildcat is a favorite among fans of a no-nonsense versatile mid-top for all types of trail and freestyle riding.
Redesigned for 2022, we took our pacesetting Hellion and added a protective mid-height collar with a hook and loop strap for extra security.
The weather-resistant microfiber upper has a pull tab on the heel for easy entry while the streamlined TPU toe protection and our proven MAX GRIP rubber outsole keep Wildcat streamlined, protective and responsive.
