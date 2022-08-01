48% off Oakley Radar EV PRIZM Dual Lens Sunglasses
Looking for some new shades to get you to protect your eyes this summer? Check out these Oakley Radar EV PRIZM Dual Lens Sunglasses!
The Oakley Radar EV PRIZM Dual Lens Sunglasses have a heightened range of vision in the upper peripheral region, increasing your overall vision and, therefore, safety when on your bike.
Furthermore, the Oakley large single lens protects your vision from impact and harmful UV light radiation.
The ear socks and nose pads are formed using Unobtainium® for a non-slip material to provide a non-slip feel.
