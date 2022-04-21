48% off Garmin Forerunner 935 Multisport GPS Watch

The Garmin Forerunner 935 Multisport GPS Watch is a great option if you are an all-around athlete. Allowing you to track your progress whilst taking part in a number of sports. Such as but lot limited to running, cycling or even swimming.

48% off this Garmin Forerunner 935 Multisport GPS Watch £199.00

Furthermore, it lets you know if you are training productively, peaking or overreaching using a training status performance monitoring tool that automatically evaluates your recent training history analyses and measures your amount of exercise over the last 7 days and compares it to your optimal fitness range to ensure you are progressing gradually and safely.

Another great feature is that you can connect your Garmin Forerunner 935 to your smartphone to receive smart notifications, audio prompts and music controls so you don't have to worry about looking at your phone every time you want to switch the song or read a message. Not only this, you can also connect it to LiveTrack or GroupTrack to keep an eye on your friends and see their progress because who doesn't love a bit of competitiveness.

If you are unsure of what to improve with your running, the Garmin Forerunner 935 can help massively by keeping a close eye on crucial running metrics with the additional compatible heart rate strap or the compact Running Dynamics Pod, which clips right onto your waistband. These include cadence, stride length, ground contact time and balance, vertical oscillation, and vertical ratio.