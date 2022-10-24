48% off Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer
Train harder within the comfort of your own home using this Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer which has 48% off!
With winter drawing in, being able to train indoors is a great substitute for heading out in harsh conditions. Allowing you to get your rides in and not feel unfit next season.
The Elite Direto features the latest virtual riding tech with an innovative integrated OTS power meter and wireless connectivity to give you the most immersive and engaging indoor ride around.
You can use both road and MTB frames with 130-135 x 5mm hubs with this turbo trainer. It also has a quick release and 142x12mm with a thru-axle.
With the power measurement accuracy being at +/-2%, you can keep track of your riding data to see where you can improve.
