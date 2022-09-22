48% off Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer
Train harder within the comfort of your own home using this Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer which has 48% off!
The Elite Direto truly brings the feeling of training outdoors inside.
Wireless technology gives you an immersive and engaging workout from the comfort of your own home.
Bluetooth and ANT+ FE-C connectivity let the trainer transmit your workout information direct to your smartphone or tablet, using apps such as Zwift, TrainerRoad and My E-Training to drop you right into virtual rides for a truly immersive experience.
The Direto itself features an efficient and powerful 4.2kg flywheel that replicates real-life inertia to give as authentic a feel to your workout as possible. Within the unit is an OTS (Optical Torque Sensor) which measures your power output to within +/-2%, sending it right to your mobile device for immediate analysis of your performance.
To ensure you keep focused and to keep things interesting and realistic, the Direto can emulate inclines of up to 14% to really put you through your paces and maxes out at a huge 1400 watts of power when riding at 40km/h.
