Immerse yourself in indoor training with this extremely engaging Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer!

48% off Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer £399.99 BUY NOW AT 48% OFF

The Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer is a great way to get training within the comfort of your own four walls.

Featuring the tech and spec to make sure every climb, sprint, and bead of sweat is as real as can be.

Simulating hills with up to 14% inclines and achieving a 1400 Watt power output at 40km per hour, this intuitive machine is designed to push you to the limits in the off-season.

Review: Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer

The built-in OTS gives amazing power measurement from its 4.2kg flywheel to within +/-2% accuracy and further data analysis can be obtained via its Bluetooth and ANT+ FE-C compatibility. This means you can connect it up to your favorite apps and get training.

If you are worried about space when storing, don't. This turbo trainer can be folded down super small and set up extremely fast so there's no need for it to be in the way.

This trainer is not compatible with Campagnolo 9/10/11 straight out of the box and requires an additional freehub adaptor (sold separately).