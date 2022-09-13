48% off Castelli Velocissimo 5 Bib Tights
Coming up to autumn, it's time to start looking at what garments are going to keep you warm. Check out these Castelli Velocissimo 5 Bib Tights!
Made from Castelli’s softest, stretchiest winter-tight fabric, these bib tights are designed to keep you warm in temperatures around the 10˚C mark.
Below the knee, the tights use Castelli’s Nano Flex fabric. This fleeced fabric is both warm and splash resistant, protecting your lower legs from spray in damp conditions that characterise much of the year's cooler months in the UK.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.