Coming up to autumn, it's time to start looking at what garments are going to keep you warm. Check out these Castelli Velocissimo 5 Bib Tights!

48% off Castelli Velocissimo 5 Bib Tights £65.00 BUY NOW AT 48% OFF

Made from Castelli’s softest, stretchiest winter-tight fabric, these bib tights are designed to keep you warm in temperatures around the 10˚C mark.

Below the knee, the tights use Castelli’s Nano Flex fabric. This fleeced fabric is both warm and splash resistant, protecting your lower legs from spray in damp conditions that characterise much of the year's cooler months in the UK.