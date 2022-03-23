Get kitted up for summer starting with this Castelli Prologo VI Jersey with a huge 48% off!

48% off Castelli Prologo VI Jersey £52.00 BUY NOW AT 48% OF

The use of Punto fabric not only makes this jersey feel soft against your skin, but it also makes it feel luxurious to wear.

Furthermore, the use of punto fabric makes it extremely light and breathable ensuring you don't get too hot in those summer rays.

The bioceramic nanoparticles added to the fused polymer reflect far infrared light to provide protection from the high summer sun but also acts to keep you warmer should the temperatures dip if your ride finishes as the sunsets.

Tailored for a wide range of riders, the fit of this jersey sits between a full race fit and a regular fit. However, due to not having any excess fabric, it also stays super aerodynamic.

Lastly, wraparound side panels provide excellent airflow to the back, speeding sweat evaporation for even greater comfort when the sun is high in the sky.