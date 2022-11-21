47% off Vel 50 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset

If you're looking for a new tubeless wheelset this Black Friday, You should check out this Vel 50 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc Wheelset!

This wheelset is both fast and efficient, making them a great upgrade from stock wheels.

With an internal width of over 20mm they work perfectly with wider, modern tyres, providing good support for the sidewalls and allowing lower pressures to be run for more comfort and grip.

Their aerodynamic shape cuts through the wind to reduce drag without being a handful in crosswinds whilst the straight pull Pillar Wing spokes ensure accurate steering and good power transfer.