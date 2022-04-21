If you are looking for a bike for running errands and commuting, why not do it in style with this folding, electric, Perry eHopper.

47% off this Perry eHopper 16" Folding Electric Bike £799.99 BUY NOW AT 47% OFF

The Perry eHopper is the perfect bike if you're looking for comfort, ease and a bit of fun.

The 250 Watt Hub motor provides speeds of up to 25kph giving you assisted pedal performance so you can climb hills without wearing yourself out.

Once fully charged (which takes under 3 hours!) the battery has up to 50 Km's range so you don't have to worry about battery life for a while!

Now, more about the folding side of things. The Perry eHopper can be folded down in as little as 10 seconds and is very small once complete. At just 780 by 580mm when folded, you can fit more than one in a standard car boot.

At only 14kg, it is extremely easy to transport and was the UK's lightest folding bike in 2021.

The 6x1.25" Kenda puncture-proof tyres mean you can take your Perry eHopper practically anywhere no matter what the terrain or what the weather is doing.

Last but not least, the cable operated, mechanical disc brakes mean you have immense stopping power. Overall making this bike safer and more stress-free to ride.