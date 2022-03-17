47% off Oyama Dazzle M500D Folding Bike

The Oyama Dazzle M500D is the perfect solution if you want a bike but don't have the space to store it.

Featuring a lightweight alloy frame, the Oyama Dazzle M500D is the perfect city runner for getting those lengthy errands done in less time.

The rear suspension ensures optimal comfort and means for a super smooth ride.

Furthermore, the 12 speed Shimano gears provide a speedy ride so you can be where you need, quickly and with ease.

Now, when it comes to packing it down, the 20" wheels help to pack it down even smaller than your usual folding bike. The dimensions when folded are: (L) x 37cm (W) x 65cm (H).