If you're looking for a cycling shoe to get you through the winter with no problems, these Northwave Raptor Arctic GTX Winter Boots are a great option for you!

47% off Northwave Raptor Arctic GTX Winter Boots £109.99 BUY NOW AT 47% OFF

Featuring a water- and windproof Gore-Tex® Koala membrane, the Northwave Raptor Arctics keep your feet perfectly insulated and warm even at -10C so you can stay out and explore the trails for longer.

The Jaws Carbon Reinforced sole has a stiffness index of 8.0 and there's a natural rubber tread for enhanced grip which means you still get effective power transfer to the pedals but you'll also be able to easily scramble over slippery roots and mud. Sporting reflective inserts, the Raptor replaces the popular Celcius 2 GTX SPD Winter Boots.

If you look forward to off-road riding in the winter and can't wait to explore the muddy trails but you don't look forward to cold, wet feet, these boots were made for you! Your feet will be fully sealed in and protected from the elements thanks to the BioMap Aero Overlap construction and Climaflex collar but the SLW2 dial makes them easy to take on and off even if your hands are wet.