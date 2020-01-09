47% off Garmin Edge 820 Performance Bundle

BUY NOW AT £199

Garmin's Edge 820 is a great little unit with full Garmin Cycle mapping and loads of data integration.

This bundle includes an out-front mount, heart rate chest strap, speed sensor and cadence sensor.

The 820 is a touchscreen cycling computer that features a ton of connectivity options. With a huge number of data fields available, this is certainly one for those that like their stats.

Mapping is included and the colour screen is really easy to read, with turn-by-turn prompts making getting lost very difficult.

There are also a few tracking options, with the group tracking allowing you to see where your mates are and ride tracking allowing anyone at home to follow your progress.

Strava Live segment capability is also included, making KoM hunting that bit easier for those with Strava Premium.

About Garmin

Three simple words that describe our products, our company, our culture…our future. As a leading, worldwide provider of navigation, we are committed to making superior products for automotive, aviation, marine, outdoor and sports that are an essential part of our customers’ lives.

Our “vertical integration” business model keeps all design, manufacturing, marketing and warehouse processes in-house, giving us more control over timelines, quality and service. Our user-friendly products are not only sought after for their compelling design, superior quality and best value, but they also have innovative features that enhance the lives of our customers.

Garmin has more than 11,400 associates in 50 offices worldwide.

About Cycle Republic

On December the 12th we opened our first store at Euston Tower, London. The 3000 sq. ft shop is packed with the latest bikes, clothing, accessories and parts. In an industry first, courtesy bikes are made available to customers whose bikes are in the workshop for an extended period of time.

2015 saw us open our first shops outside London, with new locations in Norwich, Manchester, Bristol, and Nottingham alongside three new shops in the capital. Alongside store expansion, our product range continues to grow with the addition of the likes of Haibike.

In an extremely busy year, we launched a brand-new transactional website, offered customers an additional payment type, with the introduction of Cyclescheme, all whilst continuing to add to our bikes and accessories categories. Bloomsbury, Fenchurch, Purley and Leeds open their doors for the first time.

We’re delighted to become stockists of premium, Italian road brand Wilier Triestina. Scott road, mountain, electric and hybrid bikes also become available to cyclists. We ink a deal to retail BMC bikes from Autumn 2019.