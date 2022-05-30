47% off DT Swiss Arc 1600 Dicut 50 Disc Clincher Road Wheels

If you're looking for a super aero wheelset that offers great stability in various weather conditions, these DT Swiss Aec 1600 Dicut 50s are a great option for you!

This wheelset is perfect if you are looking for a super aero wheelset that will cut you above other racers on the track.

The sleek aero 50mm profile means extra stiffness whilst providing you with an exceptionally aero efficient wheel which is perfect for racing and riding long distances.

Featuring sealed cartridge bearings means you won't have to lubricate your bearings making your wheelset easier to maintain.

Disc breaks allow you to ride in various different weather and terrain circumstances which overall makes this wheelset more versatile.