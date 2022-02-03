47% off 3T Strada Team Red eTap Aero Road Bike

Check out this awesome. aero road bike from 3T with a whopping 47% off!

With its beautiful, elegant design, the 3T Strada is the road bike everyone is talking about! 3T threw out the rule book when designing this bike, totally reinventing the aero road bike from scratch. But ‘Aero Road’ doesn't do it justice, as it's not just extremely aero but also considerably more comfortable than other aero road bikes on the market.

The biggest factor in road bike comfort are the tyres, providing more compliance than any other part of the bike. Wider tyres are better at reducing shocks from rough surfaces, cobbles and potholes as well as benefiting from lower rolling resistance.

3T identified that the bottom bracket area of most aero road frames combined with the frame, crank, chainrings, front derailleur, water bottles and rider’s legs cause the most drag in wind tunnel tests. Speccing a single ring drivetrain eliminates the need for a front derailleur and an additional chainring, significantly reducing frontal area and creating more space for better airflow while freeing up the design of the Strada’s seat tube allowing the designers to further shield the year wheel within the frame. Careful specification of a single chainring and wide-ratio cassette will provide you with all the gears you need so you won’t be spinning out on the downhills or running out of gears on steep hills.

About 3T

Italian brand 3T, originally called ‘Turin Tube Technology’ hence the three T’s, was founded in the 1960’s and originally produced handlebars and stems for racing cyclists. Starting out with steel, 3T then mastered working with aluminium alloys before moving on to carbon fibre components more recently. 3T now produce a wide range of super-light, strong carbon components and bicycle framesets including their cutting-edge super-aero 3T Strada road bike complete with single chainring up-front and powerful hydraulic disc brakes.