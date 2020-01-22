46% off Corratec e-Power 28 Active 8 500W Bosch Hybrid eBike

Perfect for commuting and general riding

The Bosch 500Wh battery has a range of 80 miles.

Corratec e-Power 28 Active 8 Hybrid eBike £1399.00 Buy now at 46% off

If you’re looking to invest in an eBike then chances are that you’ll want to use it for getting to work and maybe even extending your weekend rides to explore more of the local area.

An eBike is a cracking way to get around the city and we’ve been loving our rides around our home city of Bath. Primarily, the best thing, even for us experienced riders, is the way an eBike flattens out the hills.

If you’re heading to a social occasion or just work, then sweating your way up a massive hill isn’t the best way to arrive. It’s also brilliant to be able to leave the car at home, especially when you’re going into the centre of town where parking can be a nightmare.

This Corratech eBike gets a Bosch Active Line motor which is strong, efficient and powered by a 500Wh Bosch battery that gives you up to 80miles of riding, depending on terrain. Even in a hilly area, you’ll be able to get a lot of riding done in between charges.

The frame is nice and relaxed and you also get full mudguards along with a RackTime rear rack. that should keep you clean and allow you to attach panniers for heading to the shops.

About Corratec

German brand Corratec has been an influential bike manufacturer since 1990, their passion for cycling characterise the design, development and production of their range of bikes. Every day Corratec strive to innovate, using the latest materials and production processes as well as extensive testing to create a diverse range of bikes that are specifically suited to the demands of each separate cycling discipline. This in-depth approach to constant refinement of their products year after year means that by riding a Corratec bike you’ll feel all the benefits of a bike brand that sets itself the highest German engineering standards.

About Merlin Cycles

Merlin Cycles was initially a mail-order business started in June 1993 by John Moss in the spare bedroom of his house in Whittle Le Woods near Chorley. A few months later the company opened a shop premises in Ormskirk, Lancashire. In 1998 Merlin Cycles moved to larger shop premises in Leyland.

Merlin Cycles spent ten years on the Leyland premises. During this time they began designing their own mountain bikes, including the Rock Lobster steel hardtails and then the Malt aluminium hardtails.

From an original concentration on the UK mountain bike market, recent years has seen the company switch to catering equally for the increasing road cycling market. In 2008 the company moved to their current shop, warehouse and office premises in Buckshaw Village, Chorley.

In 2012 Merlin Cycles began as the sole importer of Dutch-based bike company Sensa. Merlin Cycles now have an exclusive UK deal with Sensa.