46% off 3T Strada Team Force AXS eTap Aero Road Bike

The 3T Strada is the road bike everyone is talking about; and for good reason! For the Strada 3T threw out the rule book, totally reinventing the aero road bike from scratch. But ‘Aero Road’ doesn't do it justice, as it's not just extremely aero but also considerably more comfortable than other aero road bikes on the market.

The biggest factor in road bike comfort are the tyres, providing more compliance than any other part of the bike. Wider tyres are better at reducing shocks from rough surfaces, cobbles and potholes as well as benefiting from lower rolling resistance.

Traditionally wider tyres have heeded poor test results in the wind tunnel, however this has only been the case in instances where they are combined with frames and parts that were originally optimised for narrow tyres.

In the evolution of aero road bike design the performance of the drivetrain has never really been addressed. 3T identified that the bottom bracket area of most aero road frames combined with the frame, crank, chainrings, front derailleur, water bottles and rider’s legs cause the most drag in wind tunnel tests. Careful specification of a single chainring and wide-ratio cassette will provide you with all the gears you need so you won’t be spinning out on the downhills or running out of gears on steep hills.

About 3T

Italian brand 3T, originally called ‘Turin Tube Technology’ hence the three T’s, was founded in the 1960’s and originally produced handlebars and stems for racing cyclists. Starting out with steel, 3T then mastered working with aluminium alloys before moving on to carbon fibre components more recently. 3T now produce a wide range of super-light, strong carbon components and bicycle framesets including their cutting-edge super-aero 3T Strada road bike complete with single chainring up-front and powerful hydraulic disc brakes.