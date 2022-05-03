45% off these Giro Women's Petra VR Off Road Shoes

If you're looking for some new off-road shoes ready for more than just the daily adventure, these Giro Women's Petra VR Off Road shoes are a great option!

These Giro Petra VR shoes provide a great clipless option when riding whilst being super comfy and hike ready for when you reach your destination.

Made from supple, breathable microfiber and mesh, these shoes are sure to keep your feet cool on those hotter, more intense days whilst also keeping them warm enough on cooler days.

The super handy lace holder ensures your laces aren't going to get caught up in your chainset when riding. This can prevent accidents from happening. Thus increasing safety.

The injected inner shank helps you transfer more power into the pedals so you can use your energy efficiency with minimal fatigue in your feet and legs.

Coming in at a weight of just 405 grams (size 39), you won't have to carry any unwanted weight around with you. Keeping your overall weight to a minimum when on the trails.