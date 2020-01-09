45% off Scott Sub Sport eRide SE Electric Hybrid Bike

BUY NOW AT £1599

e-bikes are a fast, fun way to get to work.

One of the biggest barriers to riding to work, outside of the lack of cycle-specific infrastructure, is the thought of getting to work all sweaty.

If you're going to be in meetings then this just isn't an option and unfortunately, many of us don't have a shower at work.

An e-bike can make riding to work and around town much easier with the motor taking the strain on the hills.

You'll be able to sail past traffic jams with ease thanks to a 250wh Bosch Performance motor powered by a removable 500wh battery.

That removable battery makes charging much easier, though it's pretty common to just pop the battery on charge overnight.

