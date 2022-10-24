Ideal for gravel racing, off-road trail riding and long-distance bike-packing adventures, this Rondo Ruut AL 1 2x Gravel Bike is super versatile and can fit your every need!

Up to 45% off Rondo Ruut AL 1 2x Gravel Bike £1149.99 SAVE UP TO 45% NOW

The Rondo Ruut AL features a strong yet agile frame, allowing you to take this bike on some exciting adventures in various different terrain conditions.

Featuring TwinTip carbon forks, the front of the bike is on the lighter side so you can ride with confidence and composure all the time.

The Shimano 2x10-Speed drivetrain is sure to have you flying up those scary climbs thanks to the wide range of gears.

On the other hand, when it comes to descending, the hydraulic disc brakes have you covered, controlling your momentum on various different terrains.

The geometry of this bike is set for you to spend many comfortable hours in the saddle without getting aches and pains.