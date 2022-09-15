45% off Rondo Mutt ST Bike (2022)

This Rondo Mutt ST is a beast when it comes to adventure cycling!

When it comes to long-distance adventure rides, having the right bike is vital. This Rondo Mutt ST is truly set up for those rides and here is why.

The Rondo Mutt ST features a stylish and strong steel frame with an adjustable geometry TwinTip carbon fork so you have optimal versatility whilst maintaining stiffness and strength in the frame.

Furthermore, the Shimano 105 R7000 2x11-speed groupset and hydraulic disc brakes mean you can beat those nasty climbs with a wide range of gears and enjoy descents on various different terrains with confidence thanks to the hydraulic disc breaks.

Rest assured that each bike is fully built and tuned by Wiggle's team of qualified bike mechanics to ensure your bike arrives in perfect condition.