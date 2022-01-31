45% off Prorace Hauser Disc 105 CDR Road Bike
Ride in style this year with 45% off this super aerodynamic Prorace Hauser Disc 105 CDR Road Bike.
The Hauser was specially built for times when speed is the difference between winning and losing. Sprints, descents or triathlon: This aero bike is ready.
The ultra-thin rear seat stays make the ride comfortable yet stable when putting down the power. The saddle clamp is built into the frame to reduce air resistance.
The seat post can be rotated 180 degrees so that the rider can take a more compact time trial / triathlon position. The frame is compatible with an electronic groupset, all cables run neatly through the frame tubes.
The hydraulic cable for the front disc brake also runs inside the front fork to maintain a super sleek look.
About Prorace
Prorace is an independent European manufacturer of racing bicycles and frames and quality is of paramount importance. Each step in the development process is therefore assessed to that core value. Above all, the love of the bike is the centre.
