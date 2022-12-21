45% off Magura MT8 SL Carbon Disc Brake Set With Rotors

Wednesday, December 21, 2022 - 12:58
dealclincher

If you're into cross-country and marathon riding, you should take a look at this Magura MT8 SL Carbon Disc Brake Set With Rotors!

Perfect for cross country and marathon races: super light due to the Carbotecture SL® housing and with high braking power thanks to the new ergonomic 1-finger HC Carbolay® lever blade. All reasons professional races trust in this brake.

Features
- Perfect for cross-country and marathon races
- Super light due to the Carbotecture SL® housing
- High braking power thanks to the new ergonomic 1-finger HC Carbon lever blade
- Suitable for mounting left or right
- Hose Length: Front 1000mm / Rear 2000mm
- Sold as brake set (front and rear brakes)
- Includes: Magura Storm SL Rotors - 160mm / 180mm

The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.