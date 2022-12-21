45% off Magura MT8 SL Carbon Disc Brake Set With Rotors
If you're into cross-country and marathon riding, you should take a look at this Magura MT8 SL Carbon Disc Brake Set With Rotors!
Perfect for cross country and marathon races: super light due to the Carbotecture SL® housing and with high braking power thanks to the new ergonomic 1-finger HC Carbolay® lever blade. All reasons professional races trust in this brake.
Features
- Perfect for cross-country and marathon races
- Super light due to the Carbotecture SL® housing
- High braking power thanks to the new ergonomic 1-finger HC Carbon lever blade
- Suitable for mounting left or right
- Hose Length: Front 1000mm / Rear 2000mm
- Sold as brake set (front and rear brakes)
- Includes: Magura Storm SL Rotors - 160mm / 180mm
