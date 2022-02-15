45% Giro Women's Petra VR Off Road Shoe

The Giro Women's Petra VR Off Road Shoe is perfect for two-wheeled adventure. Discover new places on your bike and then venture out even more on foot once you get there.

The Giro Women's Petra VR Off Road Shoe is an extremely versatile shoe that features clip-in capabilities alongside the walking comfortability of a lightweight hiking shoe.

With an upper made from a supple, breathable microfiber and mesh, and an injected inner shank to help transfer your power to the pedals it’s a true cycling shoe that doesn’t compromise the flexibility you need when you’re walking on the trail.

The Vibram Rubber Outsole makes these shoes super sturdy so you don't have to worry when out and about.

About Wiggle

Every year, Wiggle supports over a million cyclists, runners, swimmers, triathletes, adventurers, and gym-goers achieve their fitness and adventure ambitions.

Combining expertise with extensive industry experience, Wiggle tests and selects only the best products from leading brands, curating its quality ranges for optimal performance.

Wiggle’s mission is to make the world a fitter, healthier one, helping its growing community of fitness lovers discover more deeply what health and fitness means to them.