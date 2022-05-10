45% off Gaerne Carbon Stilo+ SPD-SL Road Shoes

Make sure every watt counts when racing using these super resilient and comfortable Gaerne Carbon Stilo+ SPD-SL Road Shoes!

The Gaerne Carbon Stilo+ SPD-SL Road Shoes are the perfect set of shoes if you are looking for something with top of the range, race-winning precision.

Featuring a DUAL FCS Fitting Closure System with high-performance BOA IP-1 reels allows you to simply tighten and loosen your shoes with just a simple turn forward or backwards. This is perfect for adjusting the fit on the go so you can adjust for sprints, climbs and even weather conditions.

To add to the comfort even further, Gaerne has added a laser-drilled upper and a vented tongue to keep your feet nice and cool on those longer, warmer rides.

The ultra-light, EPS Comfort Insole supports the foot as you really press into the pedals and the TSS technology (Tarsal Support System) helps position your foot perfectly inside the shoe.

'These Road Shoes are compatible with road bike pedal systems that use cleats with 3-bolt standards, such as: Look Delta and Keo, Shimano SPD-SL, Speedplay Light Action, Zero, X-Series (via 3-hole adapter plate), Campagnolo Pro-Fit, Mavic Zxellium, Time Iclic/Xpresso and Time Impact.'