If you're looking for some new road shoes that will provide you with instant acceleration and reliability, these Gaerne Carbon Chrono+ SPD-SL road shoes are a great option for you!

45% off Gaerne Carbon Chrono+ SPD-SL Road Shoes £159.49 BUY NOW AT 45% OFF

These Gaerne Chrono's are the perfect option for you if you're looking for a new pair of road shoes that are lightweight, comfortable and fast! Here's why:

Firstly, the combination of a microfibre upper with laser perforations and an anatomically shaped tongue provides you with a super comfortable fit. Furthermore, the non-slip heal design helps you maintain a perfect foot position s you aren't doing any damage when riding.

The dual BOA IP1 dial closure system allows you to smoothly and easily adjust the tightness of your shoes. These pull the stainless steel cables for a secure fit ensuring there are no pressure points whatsoever.

The EPS Light Weight Full Carbon Sole makes sure that every watt you put in is put straight into the pedals. Not only does this make the soles extremely light, but it also makes them super strong without any extra weight.

These shoes are compatible with 3-bolt standards, such as: Look Delta and Keo, Shimano SPD-SL, Speedplay Light Action, Zero, X-Series (via 3-hole adapter plate), Campagnolo Pro-Fit, Mavic Zxellium, Time Iclic/Xpresso and Time Impact.