45% off Eddy Merckx EM525 Performance Ultegra Carbon Road Bike

If you're looking for a super reliable, high-performance road bike, the Eddy Merckx EM525 Performance Ultegra Carbon Road Bike is an amazing option for you!

The Eddy Merckx EM525 Performance Ultegra road bike features a carbon frame and fork which keeps the weight down to a minimum so you aren't having to carry around any unwanted weight with you.

The performance geometry is perfect for those who rather have a more race-oriented position. This also makes you more aero so you can ride faster with less drag.

Coming with Vision Metron 40 SL Carbon 700c wheels matched with Michelin Lithion 3 tyers, this bike is ready to ride out of the box.

Built with a Shimano Ultegra R8000, this bike's drivetrain is not only extremely well known, but it is super reliable.

Being an 11 speed, it gives you enough gears to dance up those larger climbs and fly past your opponents on the track.