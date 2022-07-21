45% off DT Swiss HXC 1200 Spline Boost Hybrid Carbon Wheelset
Check out these sleek DT Swiss HXC 1200 Spline Boost Hybrid Carbon Wheels with a massive 45% off!
The DT Swiss HXC 1200 Spline is a highly reliable carbon wheelset which features DT Swiss latest technology in spokes and hud design making them fly when on the trail!
Featuring hybrid hubs that have oversized housings with increased wall thickness. They are also equipped with heavy-duty axles and have extra reinforced spoke mounts.
Being tubeless ready, you can ride with confidence thanks to a higher puncher resistance and the fact you can lower your tire pressure for more traction.
