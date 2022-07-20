45% off dhb Blok Short Sleeve Jersey

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 - 11:41
If you are looking to stand out this summer, check out this dhb Blok Short Sleeve Jersey with 45% off!

The dhb Blok jersey is perfect for you if you are looking for a jersey that is lightweight and super comfortable.

Made from premium Italian fabrics, this jersey is soft, stretchy and lightweight, boasting its excellent moisture-wicking properties.

The three vertical pockets on the back allow you to keep essentials on you when packing lightweight such as gels and protein bars.

Furthermore, there is a fourth pocket which is zipped so you can carry a phone and keep it extra secure.

