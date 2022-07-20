45% off dhb Blok Short Sleeve Jersey
If you are looking to stand out this summer, check out this dhb Blok Short Sleeve Jersey with 45% off!
The dhb Blok jersey is perfect for you if you are looking for a jersey that is lightweight and super comfortable.
Made from premium Italian fabrics, this jersey is soft, stretchy and lightweight, boasting its excellent moisture-wicking properties.
The three vertical pockets on the back allow you to keep essentials on you when packing lightweight such as gels and protein bars.
Furthermore, there is a fourth pocket which is zipped so you can carry a phone and keep it extra secure.
The deals listed on this page are the best deals on the best cycling products we can find. If you purchase anything as a result of clicking on a deal, Farrelly Atkinson Ltd may earn some commission: on some we do, on some we don’t. Any money that we earn goes in to paying for road.cc and its sister sites off.road.cc and ebiketips.