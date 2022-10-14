45% off Castelli Puro 3 Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey
Dress for those cooler winter rides in this Castelli Puro 3 Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey!
The Puro 3 is perfect for those cooler winter rides where keeping warm is key.
Featuring a warmer fabric on the body and sleeves helps you regulate your body temperature efficiently.
Furthermore, the gripper elastic on the waist and easy sliding YKK® Vislon® zipper ensure a tight fit so no wind gets in.
There are reflective panels on the front and back of the jersey which help you stay seen as the evenings draw in. Thus increasing your saftey.
