45% off Castelli Free Aero Race 4 Bib Shorts - SS21

The Free Aero Race 4 Bibshort is Castelli's top race short, which also means that it’s insanely comfortable. The original Free Aero Race Bibshort has first introduced over a decade ago and has logged literally millions of kilometers under the backsides of Castelli's pro riders and has been the best-selling short in the Castelli retail collection.

Over this time the short has undergone numerous updates and improvements in the never-ending quest to create the best short possible. While the basic concept of a minimalist workhorse pro-level comfortable race short remains, every single fabric, component, stitch, and construction method has been updated and improved over time.

This fourth generation of the short features the updated Progetto X² Air Seamless seat pad. This pad separates a soft, stretchy skin care layer that moves with your body from a generously padded cushioning layer that replicates the form of your saddle. Eight-hour rides are no problem. Of course, the fabrics are premium, made to our specifications by Italy’s best fabric suppliers. The Forza fabric on the inner leg features 38% Lycra® content for a perfect fit, while the Vortex fabric on the side panels is dimpled for aerodynamics. And it’s held in place by the latest iteration of our seamless flat Giro leg gripper.

About Castelli

The Castelli scorpion motif is instantly recognisable within the road cycling fraternity; it’s a sign of quality, technical innovation, and of classic Italian styling. Castelli has been making cycling clothing since 1910 and has supplied some of the greatest names in cycling; with a continuous design and development partnership with some of the most successful cycling teams in the pro peloton, Castelli continues to innovate, establishing technological advances in cutting-edge fabrics and garment construction. With a large range of men’s and women’s cycling clothing designed to excel in any weather conditions at any temperature, we’ll have a Castelli product to suit you; from super-lightweight bib-shorts for the hottest rides of the year to the iconic Castelli Gabba jersey which has now become the 'go to' jersey for cold & wet riding conditions.