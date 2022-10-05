44% off Nukeproof Sam Hill Enduro Saddle Oil Slick
Looking for a new saddle? Check out this Nukeproof Sam Hill Enduro Saddle Oil Slick with a huge 44% off!
This high-quality saddle has a low stack height which means you aren’t using unnecessary space which could be better utilised with a longer dropper post.
The Nukeproof Sam Hill Enduro saddle also has an ergonomic shape and all edges are rounded to ensure that the saddle is as comfortable from a cycle in the park to the EWS stage.
It features a 143mm width and a central cut-out to help relieve pressure around your sit-bones. This means that you can enjoy the ride for much longer than before without worrying about suffering from fatigue.
