44% off Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL Tubular Road Wheelset

If you're looking to up your speed, lower your bike's drag and up your stability, this Mavic Comete Pro Carbon SL Tubular Road Wheelset has 44% off.

The Comete Pro Carbon SL is Mavic's most aerodynamic carbon rim with unbeatable rolling efficiency, this tubular wheelset is all about speed. With a NACA 64mm airfoil rim that features a rounded shape for low drag and crosswind stability, 26mm rim width offers smooth tire integration.

A carbon composition infuses great lateral stiffness into the rims while keeping the weight low.

The carbon material is moulded into 65mm deep rim profiles that have been honed following hours of research to lower aerodynamic drag and heighten crosswind stability markedly.

The rims possess 19mm internal rim widths that work perfectly with 25mm to 32mm wide tubeless-ready or standard clincher tyres, aiding them in realising lower rolling resistance and improved comfort.